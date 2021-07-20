COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — We now know that the woman who was arrested in connection to a toddler who was pulled from the Chattahoochee River, is the boy's mother.
On July 1, Cobb County firefighters found the body of a young boy near Paces Mill Park in the river. One day later, Breyanla Cooper, 27, was arrested on charges of concealing a death. However, at that time, it was unclear of Cooper's relationship to the toddler.
Tuesday, Cobb County authorities confirmed Cooper was indeed the boy's mother. Police tell us the relationship was confirmed through a DNA match. No other new details have been provided.
Back on July 1, when the toddler was found, police said it appeared the child had been in the water for a couple of days.
