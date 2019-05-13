CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) While most mothers were celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, the family of Jose Salas Morales was mourning the loss of a two-year-old whose life had barely just begun.
It's been close to three weeks since paramedics were called to a home on Blackberry Lane where Jose and another toddler were found unresponsive in the residence's pool.
Jose and the 3-year-old girl were transported to Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital following the incident on April 25. The girl was released a few days later, however, Jose, who remained in ICU, was pronounced dead on Sunday, May 12.
Now, the man who was responsible for watching the children is being charged with murder in the second degree. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office initially charged Trevor Chase Bohannon, 21, with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He allegedly left the toddlers unattended to smoke pot with a friend in the garage.
As a result of Jose's death, Bohannon's charges were upgraded.
May 16th would have been the sweet, little boy's third birthday.
A GoFundMe page has been started to assist the family with funeral costs of the child who tragically lost his life before it truly began. To donate, click here.
