CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—Clayton County police located the family of a toddler who was found walking alone in the street.
According to Clayton County police, a person found the toddler Wednesday night just before 11:55 p.m. walking by himself near Roy Huie Road and Stoneridge Court.
A spokesperson said the child identified himself as “Bam Bam” and he continued to say, “he left his mommy’s house”.
Police canvassed the area and knocked on several doors attempting to find the boy’s parents.
After several hours, police located the toddler's family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.