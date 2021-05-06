CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in finding the parents of a juvenile found walking alone in the street.
According to Clayton County police, on May 5, a civilian found the 3 or 4-year-old boy walking by himself near Roy Huie Road and Stoneridge Court just before midnight. The toddler is roughly 3’6” and weighs between 40-50 pounds.
A police spokesperson said the juvenile has both of his ears pierced and he keeps stating, “he left his mommy’s house”.
He is wearing a black shirt, red and black pajama pants with navy blue crocs with lighting in them.
According to police, “we attempted to locate the residence of the juvenile by driving around the neighborhood and going door to door but were not able to locate the residence of the juvenile. The juvenile did not know where his residence was located nor his parent's name.”
Clayton County police contacted Riverdale police because of its proximity to where the toddler was found walking.
Anyone with information on the boy’s parents is asked to dial 911 or contact the Jonesboro police department at (770) 472-3747.
