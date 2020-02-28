OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have located a young boy who was found walking down a road naked in a rural area of Oglethorpe County early Friday morning.
The Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office says the boy was found walking down hargrove Lake Road at Beaverdam Road as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark. He was unable to tell deputies where he lived or who he is.
Deputies were able to reach his grandfather, who later picked up the child. He told the department the boy's sister was babysitting him when she fell asleep and he went on a stroll.
Thankfully, he was found safe.
