HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- After 13 days of testimony a Henry County jury now has to decide if Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are guilty of the 49 charges against them, which include malice murder and child cruelty for the death of then two-year-old Laila Daniel in November 2015.
The prosecution alleges that Jennifer Rosenbaum, a foster child herself growing up, was abusive to Laila and her older sister Milly, on multiple occasions. It is alleged her husband Joseph knew of the abuse, but didn't do anything to stop it.
They say Jennifer beat Laila so severely, on November 17, 2015, that hard blows to the two-year-old’s abdomen split her pancreas and lacerated her liver – which resulted in the child’s death. Edward Chase, with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, showed heartbreaking photos of the child’s lifeless body during his closing arguments. The photos showed the injuries she allegedly sustained from that beating and previous ones as well.
“I know it’s not pleasant to look at these photos, but Laila deserves that we do,” said Chase. He said the child’s injuries, seen in the photos did not support the defendants’ claim that Laila was choking, and that her injuries were from CPR and Heimlich Maneuver gone wrong.
“What happened to Laila in the final minutes of her life? A blunt force trauma at high force. More than once…” said Chase. “She had massive bleeding internally. Bruises all over her body, and that bleeding caused shock.”
He continued, “She died a painful and slow death and think about this, the last person she saw, was the person who killed her.”
The Rosenbaum’s defense attorney, Corinne Mull then gave her closing remarks, maintaining her clients’ innocence.
“Let’s look at what actually happened in this case. It’s about a rush to judgement, anger, rage. Not by Jennifer Rosenbaum, but by authorities when this child turned up dead. DFCS had to account for this. DFCS was sued. Money was at stake. People were talking about owning DFCS,” said Mull.
She addressed the photographs shown by the prosecution, reminding the jury that Jennifer Rosenbaum didn’t know how to perform CPR or the Heimlich properly, and that it was a chaotic situation; that she did the best she could to try to save Laila’s life.
“She unfortunately caused damage to the internal organs by doing improper CPR and improper Heimlich and thrusting against the stomach.”
The jury was given deliberation instructions after closing arguments, and they will reconvene at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29 to deliberate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.