HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Prosecution came to a rest on Monday in the trial of a deceased toddler, and with that came concerns over the cause of death.

“I certified the matter of Laila’s death as homicide,” said the GBI Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Darrisaw who did the autopsy on Laila Daniel on November 20th -- just three days after the toddler's death.

The two year old was in foster care for four months at Jennifer and Joseph Rosenblum’s house in 2015.

Rosenbaum trial: DFCS admits it 'dropped the ball' HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The murder trial for a couple accused of abusing and killing a …

That is where Laila suffered from numerous internal and external injuries.

“Laila had a number of bruises on her body, from head all the way to legs, substantial bruises on back," said Dr. Darrisaw. "In addition, there were significant injuries to her liver, pancreases, intestines were injured because of those injures there was internal bleeding” she added.

Jennifer Rosenblum claims on November 17th, 2015 Laila chocked on chicken. But the medical examiner said Laila’s body went into shock and she had a seizure from blunt force trauma.

Medical personnel suspected toddler was being abused MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hearings in the Rosenbaum Murder Trial continued on for a fifth da…

“The autopsy identifies significant lacerations of pancreas, that separated into two pieces, there was internal bleeding.”

There was so much internal bleeding that Laila had more than a liter of blood circulating in her abdomen at the time of her death.

The defense will call up their witnesses beginning July 23.