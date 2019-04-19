SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A one-year-old child was involved in a triple shooting that took place at an apartment complex in South Fulton.
The shooting happened on April 19 at Hickory Park Apartments on 4900 Delano Road.
According to police, the child was injured but their condition is unknown at this time.
If you have any information on the shooting please contact South Fulton Police Department at (404) 577-8477
