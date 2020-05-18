LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A convicted felon is on the run after a four-year-old was shot in the face.
Police say Leemarkese Melson was at a residence in the 900 block of Kelley Street when his six-year-old sibling got a hold of the gun and accidentally shot the toddler. The child was immediately transported to a Columbus area hospital. She was again transported to Egleston Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Melson, 28, is now on the run with the weapon.
Warrants have been obtained for his arrest for cruelty to a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
Anyone with information regarding Melson's whereabouts is urged to contact the LaGrange Police Department, Troup County 911, or Troup County Crimestoppers at (706)812-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.