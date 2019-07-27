CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the early hours of Tuesday morning, police found a toddler stabbed several times at a home in Clayton County.
When police arrived at the home on the 700 block of Gardenwalk Boulevard, Brittney Jackson, the mother of the 3-year-old, told police two men entered her home with guns. Jackson said they were searching for the child’s father; however, officials sensed that something was not right with her story.
After further investigation, when police asked the 3-year-old who stabbed her, her response was “mommy.”
Police immediately obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest and scheduled her an interview with DFACS for Friday, July 26, but Jackson never showed up.
Sheriff Victor Hill teamed up with the Fugitive Investigators to find Jackson. Around 8 pm on the day of her interview, officials found Jackson at a home in southwest Atlanta.
The squad surrounded the house and demanded Jackson to surrender and within minutes she walked out of the home.
Jackson was arrested and transported to para-military jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
