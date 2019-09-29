Police
Thomas Cristofoletti

HINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Hinesville police are investigating after two toddlers were found dead inside a car Sunday afternoon.

Hinesville Police Captain Tracey Howard said officers found the children inside of a vehicle in the backyard of a home in Griffin Park around 1:30 p.m.

Howard said it’s too early to determine how the children ended up inside the car.

