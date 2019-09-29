HINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Hinesville police are investigating after two toddlers were found dead inside a car Sunday afternoon.
Hinesville Police Captain Tracey Howard said officers found the children inside of a vehicle in the backyard of a home in Griffin Park around 1:30 p.m.
Howard said it’s too early to determine how the children ended up inside the car.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.