toilet paper pirates take over park bathrooms

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- The frantic scramble for toilet paper has increased from grocery stores to public park restrooms.
Roswell Parks and Recreation posted a flyer to their Facebook page, warning the community of what they're calling "toilet paper pirates".
Roswell's Parks and Recreations Communications Specialist told CBS46's Iyani Hughes that maintenance would stock the bathrooms one day, and the the toilet paper would be gone the next.
While Coronavirus risks increase, neighbor Lori Rowley struggled to understand the tussle over toilet paper.
"People shouldn’t be concerned about Toilet Paper they should be worried about Lysol.. and staying safe and being quarantined." Said Rowley.
Since the tissue shortage was noticed earlier this week, signs were placed on each outdoor bathroom, reminding people to be respectful of others while enduring these times.
Rowley said, "It's not fun but its safe.".
Officials with Roswell Parks and Recreation said they will have to close the park bathrooms if the toilet paper issue continues.
