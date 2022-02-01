ATLANTA (CBS46) — After a weekend of conflicting reports, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL on his verified Instagram account Tuesday morning.
The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.
Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.
Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven Super Bowl titles are the most by any player, at any position in NFL history. Charles Haley, who is second, won five rings.
Brady finishes his career with an NFL record 84,520 passing yards and 624 passing touchdowns.
Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
