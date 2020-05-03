ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine joined CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil Sunday night to re-live the 1995 World Series Championship and his MVP performance in game six.
Thanks to a David Justice home run and eight innings of one-hit pitching from Glavine, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. It will be 25 years ago in October.
Enjoy the conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.