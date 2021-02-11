Kennesaw Police are gobbling up the details of an incident that we will talk turkey about right now. Kennesaw Police said one of their officers saw a figure standing in the middle of the road Thursday and began to approach the "large, shadowy figure."
The officer quickly noticed it was...a turkey, Tom the turkey to be specific. Tom made his way over to the police cruiser and raised up to challenge the officer's vehicle. Luckily for both sides, Tom didn't get burnt on the exchange. Kennesaw Police said on their Facebook page, "Tom made his way to the drive side and gobbled a few times, maybe asking for a rematch with the patrol car."
The Kennesaw officer left the area to keep Tom from becoming more agitated and winding up on the wrong side of a dinner fork, er, the law. (We kid!) Check out some photos below courtesy of the Kennesaw Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.