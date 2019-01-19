ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Zoo Atlanta, the NFL, Verizon, and the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee teamed up to host a Super Bowl Recycling Rally Saturday morning.
Thanks to the free event, the community was able to help contribute to the “greening” of the Super Bowl.
“We were just excited to hear there was a recycling event, a lot of times with small electronics, there’s a fee, which is fine, sometimes we pay that, but it was a big incentive to come out and recycle things in an eco-friendly way and get some stuff out of the house,” said Kris Smith.
Smith and her kids happened to be number 53 in line to drop off their e-waste today at Zoo Atlanta. They received a football from the NFL since Super Bowl 53 is right around the corner.
“We were trying to be environmentally responsible and we got treated for it,” Smith added.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., dozens of people showed up to Zoo Atlanta to drop off unwanted items.
“Anything from old cell phones to old computers,” said Tracy Lott, the Vice President of Marketing for Zoo Atlanta.
Organizers made it really easy on those dropping things off – people simply had to drive up and workers took the items right from their cars.
“We just try to be really mindful of trying to take care of the earth, and recycle," said Smith. "I want my girls to be mindful of that, they know that mom’s a big recycler, but it’s important for them to learn about it.”
Organizers say this is a great way to get rid of e-waste for free while helping the environment.
“We’re collecting all types of E-Waste to help keep it out of the landfills and help protect wildlife and their habitats,” Lott said, “A lot of the wildlife and their habitats are being threatened from the mining for certain minerals that go into these electronics.”
The goal is to collect more than 30,000 pounds of e-waste to keep it out of our local landfill.
“Verizon has been doing events like this since 2009 and we’ve collected 3.7 million pounds to date, and we have a goal of collecting 4 million pounds by 2020 so we’re on track to meet that goal,” said John Dorn, the Sustainability Project Manager at Verizon.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
