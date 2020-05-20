Tony Hawk makes young fan's day, all thanks to local FedEx driver

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- World renowned pro skater Tony Hawk just made one Georgia child's day, and it's all thanks to a touching viral video from a local FedEx driver.
The video was posted on TikTok Tuesday, where the driver, Mikail (username Fresh2Deaf), recounted a unique story from his route.
As he was completing a delivery, he noticed a young boy come chasing after his truck. When the Mikail stopped to see what was going on, the child, Cooper, had one request: "can you mail something for me?"
Mikail couldn't say no, and young Cooper soon came back out of his house holding an old skateboard deck, the graphic since worn down, with his and Tony Hawk's names written upon it. After confirming that Mikail was familiar with pro skater, Cooper asked if he could make sure the board made its way to Tony Hawk.
With a wink, Cooper's mom played along, as did the FedEx driver, though Mikail intended to take the extra step of putting the request "out there in the universe." He took to TikTok, sharing a video that went viral, attracting both the attention and a direct response from Tony Hawk himself.
In his response, Tony thanked Cooper for the wonderful gift, and said he'd be sending a skateboard to him as well, none other than the very deck he had been skating with recently.
As different as our world has become in 2020, this feel-good story shows that one kind-hearted gesture can make a huge difference in someone's life.
@fresh2deaf
##fedex ##fedexdriver ##fedexlife @tonyhawk Part 2!♬ original sound - fresh2deaf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.