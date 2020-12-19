The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide faced off against the seventh-ranked Florida Gators in the SEC Championship Game Saturday, a night football fans have been long anticipating.
Though Florida stumbled in their game last week against the LSU Tigers, the Gators' high-powered offense seemed poised to make it a tough evening for Alabama's defense.
On one of the biggest stages in sports, Florida wasn't the only hot offense on the field, as Alabama came out strong. The first quarter ended with the Tide leading 14-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.