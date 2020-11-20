A sports and entertainment company will soon be expanding its presence into Gwinnett County come next year.
Topgolf announced Thursday that its newest venue is projected to open in Buford and is expected to bring 250 jobs. Topgolf officials say the mid-sized venue will feature 72 hitting bays.
This will be Topgolf’s third Atlanta-based venue with existing venues in Alpharetta and Atlanta Mid-Town, and fourth in the state of Georgia, as the brand opened an Augusta location earlier this year, according to the press release.
Follow Topgolf LinkedIn for updates on Topgolf's progress on this new venue.
