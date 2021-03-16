Crews have blocked a roadway in northeast Atlanta after a tree came crashing down early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. in front of a home on the 500 block of Elmwood Drive. Several vehicles were parked on the street and it appears that at least one has been impacted.
The road is currently blocked and it could be hours before crews clear the scene.
