ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A firefighter and delivery truck driver are okay after a tree came crashing down onto their trucks while they were sitting inside.
The incident happened on Blackland Road near Putnam Drive in Buckhead on Friday.
The fallen tree ripped down power lines and crashed onto the fire truck with the firefighter inside. They were able to make it out uninjured.
The tree also crushed the cab of the delivery truck, trapping that driver inside. Firefighters were able to get him out safely.
The storms that blew through Thursday night into Friday morning caused extensive damage across the area, uprooting trees, toppling power lines and leaving many without power.
Many areas were under flood warnings and rushing water washed away several roads.
