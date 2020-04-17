ATLANTA (CBS46) - A family is asking for help after Sunday's tornado tore through their property.
Their barn destroyed and horses left in critical condition.
Barrel Racer Kaitlyn Cromer owns horses, Bux and Rowdy, who are in critical condition with barn debris buried in their skin.
Their barn, fencing, and tractors all ripped away by the high winds of the tornado.
Cromer says she is thankful to be alive.
“When I caught the second horse that was injured so badly, he couldn’t walk in the pasture…so much to debris in him... they start hollering second tornadoes coming I thought at that moment I was going to die," Cromer explained.
She said fortunately her horses were not in the barn which gave them a higher chance of survival.
If you would like to help Cromer’s family and her horse’s road to recovery visit her gofundme account.
