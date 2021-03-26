CBS46 is getting the first pictures of tornado damage in Coweta County.
The tornado popped up late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
The Newnan police department posted a message on its Facebook page asking people to “get off the roads in Newnan”. The post noted there are many trees and powerlines down in the city.
Georgia Power’s outage map showed at least 1,800 customers without power; one of the hardest hit areas appeared to be near the Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
A spokesperson with the Coweta County sheriff’s office said phone lines at their headquarters are down. The 9-1-1 phone lines are working. Also, deputies are asking anyone who has a chainsaw and would like to help clear trees to meet at Newnan High School located at 190 Lagrange Street.
Coweta County confirmed schools will be closed both in-person and virtually to students and staff on Friday "due to extensive storm damage to many areas of the county."
Northgate-All Coweta County Schools will be closed on Friday March 26 due to extensive damage caused by the overnight tornado— Ken Kesselring (@kesselringNGHS) March 26, 2021
Newnan's Mayor Keith Brady said there are no reports of fatalities in the city at this time. According to the mayor, "Our first priority is to check damaged homes for citizens in need. The cleanup will take weeks."
A spokesperson with the Newnan police department confirmed they have called in off-duty officers to assist in rescue and cleanup efforts.
CBS46 has several crews in Coweta County assessing the damage and we will bring you the latest information on CBS46’s Wake Up Atlanta.
The storm severely damaged parts of Newnan High School. Crews tell me they’ve never seen a storm cause this much damage here. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/xBUV210IGq— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 26, 2021
#Breaking: Incredible damage in Newnan. #tornado? Trees down all over downtown. Join us starting at 4:30 a.m. on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/Taqc0SKZoa— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 26, 2021
Lots of trees and power lines down in Newnan. Police, firefighters, crews, and community members are out across town cleaning up some of the damage. We’ll have more details on @cbs46 #WakeUpATL starting at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/rBjJFcI2hC— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 26, 2021
Storm that produced the violent tornado in #Newnan was born 8 hours earlier in Louisiana.#cbs46 https://t.co/DjvMpXzzcY— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) March 26, 2021
Newnan was hit pretty rough. pic.twitter.com/9nrt2dHCaw— Char 💕 (@charityislove__) March 26, 2021
In addition, the National Weather Service reported several trees down in Bartow County near the 300 block of Green Acres Lane and near the intersections of Grassdale Road and Old Grassdale Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.