Crisp County, GA (CBS46) Two people are hospitalized and the cleanup has begun after a tornado barreled through parts of southern Georgia.
The tornado touched down Sunday afternoon at King's Bay Naval Base near Jacksonville.
According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the twister managed to flip over a Coast Guard ship.
Several roads in the county were closed due to flooding and a number of people had to be rescued from their homes.
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office posted several pictures and videos to their Facebook page, detailing the damage.
All advisories issued for the area have since expired.
Check out Facebook videos posted by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office:
Video of flooding over roadways
Update on the flooding from Sheriff Billy Hancock
