Near Bethhaven Road and Zebulon Court in Riverdale, trees snapped in half like toothpicks.
An EF1 tornado touched down here just after 6 a-m for about one minute and traveled about one mile.
The homeowner here and her special needs son made it out alive.
And on Lakeview Drive near Bay Court in Clayton County straight-line winds forced a large tree to fall on top of this truck killing Harvey Hillman Senior who was getting ready to go to work.
“His children pulled the tree off of him and dragged him in the house, so he stayed in the house with all of us until they released his body. That is the most devastating thing you could ever imagine,” Hillman’s sister-in-law Tania Johnson said.
Severe weather also took its toll in Carrollton. Surveillance video at the B & H foods on Kingsbridge Road shows roofing insulation from the business blowing in the air.
“Around 5 or 6 a.m. I heard some pelting on the windows,” Cobb County storm victim Scott Shivertaker said.
And in Marietta, there were more than a dozen trees down littering yards near Larson Way.
“It had the sound of a tornado like you always hear with the roaring train sound rushing through. Another neighbor said their house was shaking, but it almost seemed like maybe it was more microburst or straight-line winds by the direction of the trees, but it was definitely frightening,” Shivertaker said.
