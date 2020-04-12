ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tornadic thunderstorms have been tearing through Mississippi and Alabama and multiple rounds of severe weather are expected in Georgia tonight. The latest storm updates can be found below.
8:20 p.m. - The TORNADO WARNING continues for Chattooga, Floyd, and Walker Counties until 8:30 p.m.
7:54 p.m. - A TORNADO WARNING is now in effect for Chattooga, Floyd, and Walker Counties until 8:30 p.m.
7:53 p.m. - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING of the evening came in just before 8 p.m. for Chattooga, Floyd, and Walker Counties until 8:30 p.m.
7:23 p.m. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield Counties until 11:00 p.m.
