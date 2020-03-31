ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tornado watch has been issued for areas south of I-20 until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of a tornado in and around the watch area.
The tornado watch includes the counties of: Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Putnam, Troup, Meriwether, Upson, Pike, Lamar, Spalding, Butts, and Jasper.
The setup for possible tornadoes comes as a deepening surface low is moving in from Alabama and bringing heavy rain across West Georgia. It's set up enough instability south of I-20 that some of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threats in any storms that become severe are strong damaging winds and brief tornadoes.
The storms will move through North Georgia through the morning and early afternoon. The storm threat will be over by 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.