Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch

Several areas of metro Atlanta are under a tornado watch as storms move through the region. 

The watch has also been issued for the counties of Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk until 7:00 a.m. 

Many areas of central Alabama have already bit hit hard by the storm. Take a look at the damage caused to this hotel in Fultondale, Alabama.

Alabama resident Adam Sessums tweeted this picture of a wooden stake that came spearing through his ceiling. He was able to get his family out in time without injury.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.