Several areas of metro Atlanta are under a tornado watch as storms move through the region.
The watch has also been issued for the counties of Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk until 7:00 a.m.
Many areas of central Alabama have already bit hit hard by the storm. Take a look at the damage caused to this hotel in Fultondale, Alabama.
UPDATE: Getting word people staying at the Hampton Inn are now finding some hotels to stay in tonight. Another man tells me he saw concrete land on his couch inside his room. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/5F2rZ3clt7— Jake Chapman (@JChapmanCBS42) January 26, 2021
Alabama resident Adam Sessums tweeted this picture of a wooden stake that came spearing through his ceiling. He was able to get his family out in time without injury.
Got my wife and baby out of bedroom about 10 minutes b4 this happened. We r in Darlene Estates in Fultondale. Thank u weather radio! @spann pic.twitter.com/VFBWArlfSG— Adam Sessums (@MSUZeppfan) January 26, 2021
