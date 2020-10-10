ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A tornado watch is in effect until 8:00 p.m. for the following Georgia counties: Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dekalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Haralson, Harris, Heard Meriwether, Paulding, Polk, and Troup.
CBS46 Meteorologist Fred Campagna reports the line of showers over Alabama may intensify and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.
This is all associated with what's left of Tropical Depression Delta.
