ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There are plenty of common misconceptions when it comes to tornadoes but one of the most dangerous is that tornadoes don't hit cities.
The strong tornado that devastated the city of Nashville early on Tuesday morning and killed more than 20 people is just a reminder that tornadoes can strike anywhere and at anytime.
The myth has emerged due to the fact that tornadoes hitting a major city is relatively rare with only a handful of occurrences in the last decade. The misconception is also perpetuated by beliefs that tornadoes are diverted by taller structures or certain terrain like rivers or mountains.
Tornadoes DO hit cities. That they do not is a myth.Nashville; 03/03/20Dallas; 10/20/19Dayton; 05/28/19Atlanta; 03/14/08Brooklyn, NY; 08/08/07Boston area; 07/28/14Birmingham; 04/27/11OKC/Moore; 05/20/13Joplin, MO; 05/22/11Springfield, MA; 06/01/11Miami; 05/12/07— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) March 4, 2020
Downtown Atlanta was hit by an EF-2 tornado on March 14, 2008 around 9:30pm causing widespread damage including to the CNN Center, the Westin Peachtree Plaza, the Georgia World Congress Center, and Oakland Cemetery. Philips Arena was also hit during an Atlanta Hawks game as well as the Georgia Dome during overtime play of the NCAA basketball game between Mississippi State and the University of Alabama. Had the game not gone into overtime, it is likely thousands of people would have been pouring out of the Dome into downtown Atlanta right at the time of the tornado.
Both the 2008 Atlanta tornado and the Nashville tornado were nocturnal events making it hard to see an incoming tornado in the dark sky. Unfortunately, the Nashville tornado struck overnight while many people were fast asleep and unaware.
The first tornado warning for the Nashville area was issued at 12:35 a.m. local time with damage reports coming in less than 10 minutes later. Initial damage surveys conducted by the National Weather Service found EF-3 tornado damage in the Donelson neighborhood and in Mt. Juliet.
Tuesday's tornado joins two other downtown Nashville tornadoes (1998, 1933) all with strikingly similar paths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.