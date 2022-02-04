ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While many were able to sleep through Thursday night's heavy downpour a family near Forest Park were woken by a frightening scene when a huge tree smashed through their roof.
“Scary, it was scary. We were sleeping and heard the noise and came and saw this, all over the place, and in the house,” said Ms. Patricia, who lives in the house with her granddaughter and great grandchild.
Luckily the tree missed the family’s bedrooms but left the house with extensive damage.
“I’m grateful, that’s god grace. You pray when things like that are happening and that was the main thing that I did before I went to sleep.”
Neighbors were able to lend a hand and help clear away some of the tree.
In other parts of the metro heavy flooding trapped this sedan on Maynard Terrace near the i-20 on ramp. Police say the driver had already left the car when they arrived.
A horse in Cherokee county had to be rescued by a large crew after officials say it slipped and fell down an embankment.
Back down in Southwest Atlanta trucks and cars decided to try their luck on Forest Park Rd with flood waters reaching roughly halfway-up CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy's shins.
More flooding on roads this time in SE #Atlanta on Forrest Park Rd SE & S River Industrial Blvd SE. @cbs46 #weather #floods #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/c5fUe2cHG9— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 4, 2022
The Forest Park family said now for them it’s a matter of figuring out what to do about this weekend’s freezing temperatures.
“Just going to have to wait for the owner to come and see what’s going on early this morning. Expectation of getting things repaired so we can be safe,” Ms. Patricia said.
The family said they are still waiting for the owner to give them an idea on when their rental may be fixed. A large tarp is now over the hole but won't keep out the cold weather this weekend. They said luckily have family they can stay with and will do so for the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.