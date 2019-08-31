ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An attendee at this year's Dragon Con paid a touching tribute to her friend who passed away this spring.
The tribute included her late friend's wheelchair, made up to look like the Iron Throne from the popular Game of Thrones series, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers where her friend once sat.
She felt it would be a great way to honor her friend, who passed just before her 89th birthday, as well as to celebrate the recent ending of the TV series she had so enjoyed.
Her friend got into cosplay as a fun way to encourage older people to enjoy the activity, which seemed to be getting more and more popular.
She proved that you are never too old to have fun, and you should always do what you love until the very end.
