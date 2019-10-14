PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Pickens County school district will host a town hall meeting Monday night to discuss a court order allowing transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.
You might remember, Georgia was one of 11 states that sued the Obama administration over its guidelines for school bathrooms and trans people.
After a legal battle, courts sided with the federal government.
Some parents with children in the district were furious about the decision because they didn't have a say in the matter. But Dr. Carlton Wilson, superintendent of the district, says he didn't have a choice because the district was facing a possible lawsuit.
Dr. Wilson says there are actually several transgender students in this mostly rural county and that until now, those students were using bathrooms in the teachers lounge.
But now, one student's parents have come to the district insisting that their child, who's transitioning from a girl to a boy, use the boy's bathroom. So, the district agreed to let the student do so.
The district now needs to come up with an official policy on the issue. School officials say they'll discuss concerns at 6 p.m. at Pickens High School. Hundreds are expected to be on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.