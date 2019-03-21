MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) – The city of Milton, Georgia isn’t pulling your “leg” or “dressing” up this story full of “stuffing.” Thursday, city officials asked for the public’s help to find a possibly injured turkey affectionately known as “Batesville Betty.”
The city called Betty one of it’s “wonderful wildlife that frequently crosses the Birmingham Highway roundabout near Batesville.” A local animal clinic believes the turkey may be injured and that’s why they are asking for help finding it.
If city officials can locate Betty, assistance will be provided by Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort to assess, rehab, and return Betty to Milton.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of #BatesvilleBetty, call Milton Communications at 678-242-2530. The city said its “turkey team” is standing by for information.
