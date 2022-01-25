ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fairly new townhome complex owes the city of Atlanta thousands of dollars for water. One woman says residents just aren't paying.
Denise Harris decided it’s time to take matters into her own hands.
“I’m running for President, HOA President of Southwood Reserve Townhomes,” Harris said.
She’s lived in her townhome on Cypress Lane for nearly 3 years and said more than half of the people living at Southwood Reserve aren’t paying their fair share for water.
“I’m disgusted by it because I’m unemployed right now and I’ve been unemployed since 2020 and I’m making it work. It’s about sacrifice,” Harris said.
Each townhome owner has their own water meter and is required to pay for service, but Harris said nearly 70% of those living here are not.
“If somebody doesn’t stand-up and step-up and do the right thing and make sure everybody is on the same page and making sure everything is getting paid then this community is going to go down. It’s going to go down fast like the Titanic,” Harris said.
According to a disconnection notice from the city of Atlanta, Southwood Reserve Townhomes owes more $91,000.
“It has been a final disconnect bill for three years,” Harris said.
Harris fears that city officials will turn off the water to the property if the bill isn’t paid soon. So CBS46 questioned HOA President Valerie Baker about it.
“We’re doing our best to get the people to pay, yes sir,” Baker said.
If elected as the next President, Harris said she intends to hold every resident accountable before it’s too late.
“I’ve paid my bills. I don’t owe anyone, anything. And I know a lot of other people around here who don’t owe. It’s the ones that really do owe and they think they’re getting away with it, but they’re not,” Harris said.
No official word on if or when the city may disconnect the water. To this point they have simply sent disconnection notices.
