GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Two families were displaced Wednesday morning when a townhome in Buford caught fire.
Fire crews arrived at the townhome in the 400 block of Eagle Tiff Drive NE at 7:32 a.m. Crews were able to determine flames had overtaken a garage and made its way up the first and second floor of the three-story residence.
An elderly person had to be removed from the residence by firefighters. All others were able to evacuate.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a trickle battery charger located in the garage.
