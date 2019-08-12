ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three dogs died Thursday after a swim in a pond during a doggy play date in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Now, a fourth dog died Saturday after swimming at Lake Allatoona in Bartow County.
A heartbreaking Facebook post by a local couple went viral over the weekend.
They said their beloved dog Arya ingested blue-green algae blooms at Allatoona Lake and then suddenly died that same day.
The owners said their dog was healthy one moment and dead the next.
After a day at a lake near their home, Fleming posted, "About 30 minutes later on the drive home, we noticed her making weird noises and she threw up and pooped in the car. We called our vet on the drive and they suggested we take her in. By this point our girl couldn’t even stand."
Fleming said by the time they got to the vet's office, Arya was brain dead.
Here are tips from state officials to keep pets and children safe from toxic algae:
• Keep children and pets away from waters that appear discolored or scummy.
• Do not handle or touch large accumulations (“scums” or mats) of algae.
• Do not water ski or jet ski over algal mats.
• Do not use scummy water for cleaning or irrigation.
• If you accidentally come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.
• If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.
• If your child appears ill after being in waters containing a bloom, seek medical care immediately.
• If you are unsure whether or not a bloom is present, it is best to stay out of the water.”
The Department of Natural Resources went to the lake on Monday to collect water samples and will be doing testing.
