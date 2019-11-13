ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 stopped by Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta to learn about recent trends, who’s coming in, what’s bringing them in and what they’re looking for.
“We see everyone come in, we see a lot of women come in especially,” said Ken Baye, one of the owners. “We’re seeing a lot of people who are nervous, they’ve heard something on the news or read something and it scares them.”
Baye said they see people from all walks of life and a lot of first time owners.
“Some people just want to have a firearm at home in a night table for when they hear that noise in the middle of the night, but some people want to be able to carry it with them as well,” he said.
A Pew Research Center survey in 2017 found more than 40% of Americans live in a household with a gun.
While Georgia doesn’t require training in order to own a firearm, Baye and the staff at Stoddard’s highly recommends going through training to know how to properly use and store your gun. That’s why they offer training and seminars on different topics.
“It’s really good to know what the right moves are. What you should be doing with your firearm, it’s also really important to know what the law it,” said Baye.
When it comes to what people are buying, he said the Glock 19 is the most popular handgun in the country. He also said Taurus makes a popular handgun that is small and easy to manage.
Asia Johnson is going through one-on-one training at Stoddard’s and is considering buying her own gun eventually.
“I was not familiar with guns and wanted to learn about them,” she said.
She said her martial arts coach encouraged her to learn about defending herself in another way: with a gun.
She said, “Just kind of an extra precaution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.