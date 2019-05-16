Henry County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident involving two tractor trailers caused I-75 to shut down early Thursday afternoon.
According to Henry County’s First Responders, the collision caused a fire located on the northbound of I-75.
Police also reported another vehicle involved in the accident.
Officials were seen directing traffic to the exit ramp of Hwy 155 NB.
The incident is under investigation and no further details have been reported.
