CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Car accidents in both directions on I-20 temporarily halted traffic in Caroll County late Friday afternoon.
On I-20 WB all lanes were blocked at SR113 and expected to clear after 6 p.m.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene near the 20-mile marker of a construction zone around 2:15 p.m. At the location were two tractor-trailers, both traveling in opposite directions, who struck one another; authorities say three other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Once tractor-trailer came to a stop at a concrete divider wall, blocking both lanes of traffic. One tractor-trailer diver was transported to Atlanta Medical Center and the other to Tanner Hospital in Villa Rica.
One of two lanes blocked on I-20 eastbound at SR113 and Temple-Carollton Road remained closed for cleanup of debris from the collision.
