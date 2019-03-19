ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The driver of a vehicle that collided with a tractor trailer on Tuesday afternoon is dead, according to Atlanta Police.
The deceased was driving a van on Tradewater Parkway at Fulton Industrial Boulevard when the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. The collision resulted in the van being trapped beneath the tractor trailer.
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The victim's identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.
