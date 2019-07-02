HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning crash that shut down all lanes on SB I-75, past exit 212 (Bill Gardner Pkwy). The accident happened just after midnight on Tuesday.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials report the accident involved a tractor trailer and a pickup truck. Police diverted all traffic off the highway at Bill Gardner Pkwy.
CBS46 is working to determine if there were any injuries.
