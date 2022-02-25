DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tractor-trailer that bottomed out in Duluth caused major delays for the commuters in the area Friday morning.
Authorities reported that both directions of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Pleasant Hill Road were blocked due to the incident.
Duluth Police say the tractor-trailer which bottomed out while attempting to enter the Peachtree Hills Shopping center.
This is developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.