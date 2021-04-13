GDOT says a tractor trailer carrying 75,000 pounds of fluid has overturned on the southbound lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County, just south of the I-285 interchange.
The accident happened just before 5 a.m. and is expected to snarl traffic for several hours. The exit ramps from I-285 onto SB I-85 are closed in both directions and GDOT says they're not expected to reopen until 10 a.m.
No word on what caused the crash or if any injuries were sustained. It's unclear what kind of fluid the truck was hauling.
TRAFFIC ALERT continues in DeKalb Co. All lanes blocked on I-85 south at I-285 after a tractor trailer with 75,000 lbs. of fluid overturned. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/XDeNvVKcvs— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) April 13, 2021
