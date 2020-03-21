LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident involving two tractor trailers led to a load of onions engulfed in flames in Lawrenceville early Saturday.
Officers were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. after reports of an accident on Highway 316 near Hi Hope Road and Buford Drive.
Upon arrival, they discovered that two tractor trailers had collided, leaving the one carrying a load full of Vidalia onions torn open and in flames. The second semi-truck was reported hauling a bulldozer on a flatbed trailer.
Fortunately, police said that both drivers escaped without injury. The accident caused major delays for commuters, closing the highway for around four hours while crews worked to clean up onions and debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.