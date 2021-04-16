All lanes of I-285 NB near Hollowell Parkway remain blocked following an accident involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
Crews have been working to extinguish flames coming from the tractor-trailer while police work to investigate if there were any fatalities.
Estimates are that the roadway will not be clear until 1 a.m.
Use alternate routes and avoid the area. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest details as they become available.
