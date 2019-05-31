I-575 tractor trailer crash (Cherokee SO)
I-575 tractor trailer crash (Cherokee SO)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down the southbound lanes of I-575 near the Cherokee/Pickens County line.

Not many details are known about the crash, including if any injuries have been sustained.

No word on the number of vehicles involved.

It's also unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.

