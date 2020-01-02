GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A tractor trailer came barreling into the parking lot of a Gwinnett County gas station, crashing into several vehicles early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the Quik Trip gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
Not many details are known about what caused the accident but aerial footage from the scene shows the tractor trailer on its side and several nearby vehicles with significant damage.
It doesn't appear that the building or any pumps were impacted.
Only minor injuries are being reported.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information and will provide updates as new details are learned.
