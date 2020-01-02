GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A tractor trailer came barreling into the parking lot of a Gwinnett County gas station, crashing into several vehicles early Thursday morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the tractor trailer was involved in a collision, causing it to lose control and overturn around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Quik Trip gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
It doesn't appear that the building or any pumps were impacted but several other vehicles were damaged.
Only minor injuries are being reported.
The Quik Trip is currently closed and there's no word when the station will reopen.
