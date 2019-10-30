HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A tractor trailer has caught fire on the southbound lanes of I-75 in Henry County, closing the highway.
The fire is near the exit with SR 138, just south of the split with I-675.
All lanes are currently blocked as crews try to extinguish the blaze.
No word on what caused the fire. It's also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
GDOT estimates the roadway is expected to clear around 8 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
